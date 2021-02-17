VIDEO: Three Killed, Ten Hurt as EF-3 Tornado Hits North Carolina

“A community of residential homes was impacted, we had several homes that were destroyed, several that were severely damaged. Unfortunately, we had 10 injuries that we can report at this time and we had three confirmed fatalities at this time,” he told reporters.

Reporter Rob Way tweeted photos on Tuesday of the devastation left behind:

BREAKING: Three people are dead and 10 are injured after a tornado ripped through Brunswick County, North Carolina overnight. The sheriff's office who took these photos says several homes have been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/MHAQp5gTRs — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) February 16, 2021

Aerial footage showed severely damaged houses and other buildings:

WATCH: Aerial footage reveals the devastation in North Carolina after a tornado swept through the state's coastal Brunswick County, late on Monday. Our latest news on https://t.co/TwcH8UlUMM pic.twitter.com/48BTT9BliN — CTV News (@CTVNews) February 16, 2021

The most damage occurred in Ocean Ridge Plantation, but another neighborhood off Old Shallotte Road was also affected, Conrow explained.