A group of Michigan GOP lawmakers says they plan to issue subpoenas and bring in a special prosecutor to obtain data that would help explain why coronavirus patients were placed with non-coronavirus patients in nursing homes.

“This is a real issue as to why was that done, what were the ramifications, and what is the data,” state Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) told WJBK. “We are not going to get that, at least from the attorney general.”

Runestad (pictured) claimed House oversight committee hearings, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and lawsuits had been blocked by state officials.

The lawmakers also claim there was a discrepancy between the number of nursing home deaths reported to federal officials and the number of deaths reported to state officials.

They are asking families of those who died from the coronavirus in a nursing home to speak out.

A spokesperson for Dana Nessel, Michigan’s attorney general, told Breitbart News last month she would not look into a request to investigate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s role in the nursing home deaths.

Michigan had a policy in which coronavirus patients would be sent to nursing homes to recuperate. These patients were mixed in with the elderly, otherwise healthy residents, causing thousands of deaths.

In June 2020, Breitbart News reported 34 percent of coronavirus deaths in Michigan took place in nursing homes.