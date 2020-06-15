Report: 34% of Michigan Coronavirus Deaths Linked to Nursing Homes

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services revealed on Monday that 34 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the state are linked to nursing homes.

According to the Detroit News, there have been “1,947 deaths among patients in nursing facilities and 20 deaths among staff.”

Last week, Whitmer defended her policy of sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes to WXYZ.

“There hasn’t been one nursing home that has taken a COVID-19 patient that they didn’t think that they were prepared to care for,” Whitmer said.

The governor said she would “continue working with the administration in nursing homes.”

It is possible Michigan’s percentage of deaths related to elderly care facilities will go higher.

“Michigan’s tracking doesn’t include assisted living facilities, adult foster care facilities, and homes for the aged,” the News reported.

Whitmer issued an executive order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients, drawing criticism from at least one Democrat legislator.

“To return seniors into an environment, seniors with the virus still recovering from the virus, into an environment with, well, seniors, just didn’t seem — it’s not a good idea,” state Rep. Leslie Love (D-Detroit) said.

“That would break my heart, because I’ve been on the front lines of this, trying to make sure our seniors — my mother, your mother, anybody else’s mother — does not get sick and die from this, particularly if they’re in a nursing home,” she said.

There have been 6,017 deaths in Michigan linked to coronavirus as of Monday, the Detroit News reported.

