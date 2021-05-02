“Our officers showed up and confirmed it was the stolen Dodge Caliber. Ladybug was inside, along with a 33-year-old woman. The therapy dog was returned to her owner. The woman was arrested,” the post read:

***UPDATE: Good news! We found Ladybug. Someone saw a news story about her, then saw the stolen vehicle and then called… Posted by Saint Paul Police Department on Thursday, April 29, 2021

According to therapydogs.com, therapy pets offer many mental health benefits.

“From managing psychological health symptoms to controlling depression and PTSD, dogs and other therapy animals can help us with an array of medical conditions,” the site read.

Booth, a mechanic who was helping someone fix their car when his vehicle and Ladybug went missing, told WCCO he is relieved to have her back.

“It was a big weight off my shoulders because I didn’t think I was going to get her back. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” he commented.

The veteran and his beloved dog have been living at Catholic Charities’ Dorothy Day Place since he lost his home to a fire, the outlet said.

Facebook users praised the citizens and police officers who helped reunite Booth with his special companion.

“Great ending, watched the news and felt sad for the fellow……glad you found her….good going peeps in helping the police!!” one person commented.

“So thankful this veteran got his best friend and therapy dog back!” another said.