A very upbeat rescue pup in California is getting a lot of attention online and some have dubbed her the “World’s Happiest Dog.”

The dog, named Shortcake, is a Pit Bull who was adopted from the Fresno Bully Rescue (FBR) five years ago. Since that time, she has never ceased to smile, according to Fox 8.

FBR’s mission is to provide a temporary home while it searches for permanent homes for its canines.

“Since its founding in May 1, 2008, FBR has rescued over 2,500 dogs. At our shelter, we house over 40 resident dogs at all times. Some rescued from the community, from abusive homes and county shelters where they were designated to be euthanized,” the organization’s website reads.



One photo’s caption on Shortcake’s Instagram account described her as a “cartoon character come to life”:

Her muzzle naturally curls into a smiling expression, but her owners told ABC 7 she hates going for walks and uses her grin to persuade them to let her stay on the couch.⁣

Before her adoption, Shortcake was found alone in Fresno suffering from severe mange and a hernia, according to Good Morning America.

“When I came across the picture on the rescue’s site, I couldn’t believe it,” her owner recalled.

“It was a video of her at the vet for the first time. She looked miserable but she was wagging her tail and she did have her little smile. And it just hit me in my heart, and I was like, ‘Oh, I have to meet this dog,'” she explained.

Her owner said Shortcake brings a lot of joy to people online.

“I just think that’s so great that she makes other people so happy,” she commented.

The term “Pit Bull” refers to several breeds including the American Pit Bull terrier, American bulldog, American Staffordshire terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, and the English bull terrier, according to the Central California SPCA’s website.