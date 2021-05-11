Neighbors in Rogers, Arkansas, rushed to help save a woman’s life when her house exploded on Saturday evening.

The call was received around 9:00 p.m. and officials said a structure had collapsed, WCVB reported.

RFD is responding with Benton County FD units to 10379 Ellzeys Road on a report of an explosion with a burn victim and collapsed structure. Posted by Rogers Fire Department on Saturday, May 8, 2021

“I was just getting done eating and we heard this big, huge bang,” said neighbor John Dryja, who ran out to his backyard and saw the home destroyed next door.

Dryja said he did not hesitate to run in and save his neighbor of over 15 years.

“She had been taking a shower and she was crouched down and her feet and her legs were all burnt up and stuff,” Dryja recalled, adding another person also ran inside to help.

“She was in shock,” Dryja said of his neighbor when he found her. “I don’t think she could hear because she was in there when that blast went off.”

He and a person named Nate rescued the woman.

“I had to get her out of there before it starts on fire. I just wanted to get her out of there,” Dryja stated, adding the two of them wrapped her in a blanket and helped her put on a pair of shoes. Meanwhile, more neighbors jumped in to offer their assistance.