A driver suffered burns and his car was destroyed following an accident involving a cigarette and hand sanitizer in Maryland on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. outside a shopping center in Rockville, according to ABC 7.

“The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene. Fire officials said the driver was smoking a cigarette and then started to use hand sanitizer. The sanitizer ignited and set the whole car on fire,” the outlet reported.

Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County (MD) Fire and Rescue Service, shared aerial video footage of the vehicle engulfed in flames:

ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

Piringer also shared photos of the burned-out car and noted the driver escaped while bystanders called 911:

(5/13) Rockville, MD, hand sanitizer & lighted cigarette start fire in an occupied car, Driver was able to escape the vehicle while onlookers called 911. The patient suffered from NLT 1st & 2nd degree burns on his hands & inner thighs & transported to hospital https://t.co/eJEMD9ODwR pic.twitter.com/Eu9N5ytyvx — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 14, 2021

Firefighters said the man was transported to the hospital with minor burns and his injuries were not life-threatening.

According to ABC 7, officials explained “using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car.”

People who use hand sanitizer in a closed area such as a vehicle should open the windows to improve ventilation until the sanitizer has dried, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website reads.

Meanwhile, a Hummer went up in flames Wednesday after firefighters said the driver filled several gas cans in Citrus County, Florida.

“Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were called to South Alabama Avenue near West Grover Cleveland Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Wednesday for the fire. When they got to the scene, they found a 2004 Hummer H2 on fire,” WFLA reported.

The outlet shared photos from the scene showing the vehicle and melted gas cans:

A Hummer burst into flames yesterday right after firefighters say the driver filled up four 5-gallon containers of gasoline in Citrus County. https://t.co/Xa71N9zMoD pic.twitter.com/RILzVjPYXo — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 13, 2021

Crews extinguished the flames just after 11:00 a.m.

According to firefighters, one person was hurt but refused to be taken for treatment, which was against medical advice. Officials did not describe the person’s injury or its severity.

“The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate and will determine the official cause of the fire. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was also notified and helped coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill,” the WFLA article concluded.