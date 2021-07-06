A veteran got a huge surprise in Boardman, Ohio, on Friday during the second annual veteran car giveaway at Nissan.
Over 100 veterans signed up for the chance to win the car, and five finalists made the drawing for the 2020 Versa that is valued at above $17,000, WYTV reported.
The winner was Sarah Husk, a disabled veteran from Youngstown who served five years in the Air Force.
“I’m in shock. I was in shock just to be nominated,” she stated moments after the announcement.
“My husband’s aunt sent me a link on Facebook. I filled it out and forgot about it. Then I got a text message that said, ‘You’re one of our finalists,” Husk recalled.
Boardman Nissan shared a photo of Husk with the vehicle and thanked local businesses who donated prizes and baskets for the event:
Thank you to each of the local businesses who donated prizes and baskets to such a great cause! We couldn't be happier…
“Being a veteran, you use the VA. You go to Cleveland a lot. Air conditioning is nice on the highway,” she said.
Now, Husk is planning a trip to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with her little girl.
At the event, the 2020 winner expressed his gratitude to the dealership and said he put 30,000 miles on his car since he got it.
“It’s been amazing. I mean, it changed my life completely. Nissan is such a great supporter for veterans and this is an awesome event. Thank you guys so much, just amazing. You guys blow me away,” he told the crowd:
Dealership employees said they were honored to help their community members.
“Veterans are incredibly underappreciated… our veterans aren’t welcomed home the way we feel they should be for the amount of effort and sacrifices they make,” car giveaway coordinator Tim Harkleroad noted.
“Being a veteran myself, I’m glad to be in this role to help veterans. We’re veterans serving veterans,” salesman Baron Reynolds added.
