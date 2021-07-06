A veteran got a huge surprise in Boardman, Ohio, on Friday during the second annual veteran car giveaway at Nissan.

Over 100 veterans signed up for the chance to win the car, and five finalists made the drawing for the 2020 Versa that is valued at above $17,000, WYTV reported.

The winner was Sarah Husk, a disabled veteran from Youngstown who served five years in the Air Force.

“I’m in shock. I was in shock just to be nominated,” she stated moments after the announcement.

“My husband’s aunt sent me a link on Facebook. I filled it out and forgot about it. Then I got a text message that said, ‘You’re one of our finalists,” Husk recalled.

Boardman Nissan shared a photo of Husk with the vehicle and thanked local businesses who donated prizes and baskets for the event:

Thank you to each of the local businesses who donated prizes and baskets to such a great cause! We couldn't be happier… Posted by Boardman Nissan on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Husk’s current vehicles are 10 and 12-years-old, and one does not have air conditioning while the other often breaks down.