A little boy who has been fighting a rare form of cancer for over a year recently had his dearest wish come true in Chardon, Ohio.

Doctors diagnosed four-year-old Lucas Kelling with high-risk neuroblastoma and gave him a one percent chance of survival, Fox 8 reported Thursday.

He has since endured five rounds of chemo, a 12-hour long tumor resection, and two stem cell transplants.

However, he is now defying the odds and his dream of becoming a firefighter has been fulfilled. “It’s a dream come true just to watch him have fun and be a kid again,” his mom, Jamie Kelling, said. The Chardon Fire Department joined forces with A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland to grant several of his wishes. “We jumped at the opportunity, said sign us up we want to do this,” Chardon Fire Chief, Larry Gasbar, stated.

Gasbar picked the boy and his family up at their home in a fire truck, then drove them to the station where Lucas was sworn in. He also received training to be a paramedic and a firefighter and rode the engine ladder and sprayed the firehose.

Even though it was a blast, Lucas said it was not the only reason he wanted to be a firefighter.

“I want to save people,” he explained.

He also got that wish when a call for help came in saying Spiderman was trapped and frozen inside an ice cream truck.

“Then the alarm came in that Spider-man was in trouble at King Kone and needed rescue. Lucas responded with the CFD. Using his training he was able to rescue the super hero,” the department wrote in a Facebook post:

Today the Chardon Fire Department had the opportunity to make a young man's dream come true. 4 year old Lucas has been… Posted by The Chardon Fire Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Spiderman thanked the boy by giving him a drone and Chardon Mayor Jeffrey Smock gave him a key to the city.

“Lucas is such a special kid and he really has beaten all of the odds. So we’re so happy and excited to turn him into a firefighter today,” Emily Pitera, program director with A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland, told Fox 8. “It was a great day for him!”