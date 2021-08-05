Appearing Thursday at the White House’s COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] Response briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said a third coronavirus vaccine shot for individuals with weakened immune systems is a “very high priority” for the Biden administration.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on boosters for immunocompromised: "It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters. And we are now working on that and will make that be implemented as quickly as possible…it is a very high priority. pic.twitter.com/W5VwsR2Pmu — CSPAN (@cspan) August 5, 2021

A transcript is as follows: