Study: Cannabis Use Doubles Risk of Heart Attack in Young Adults

A recent study showed young adults who used cannabis were twice more likely to experience a heart attack.

The peer-reviewed research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Tuesday found that myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack, was more prevalent in American adults under 45 who either smoked, vaped, or consumed cannabis as edibles compared to those who did not use it, Global News reported.

“Beyond the main finding that heart attacks were found to be more common in cannabis users, what we did find is that the more people use, the higher the risk,” Karim Ladha, a clinician scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital located in Toronto and a co-author of the study, noted.

Although smoking was the most common form of use, vaping and edibles also increased the risk of a heart attack, suggesting no method was safer than another method, he noted.