Daniel Macias was waiting until he and his wife, Davy Macias, had recovered from their battle with the coronavirus before giving their newborn daughter a name.

However, approximately one week after giving birth, the mom died of coronavirus complications and about two weeks after she passed away, so did her husband, NBC News reported Monday.

Davy Macias was 37-years-old and Daniel Macias was 39, according to Terri Serey, who is Davy’s sister-in-law. The couple who were from Yucaipa, California, leave behind five children whose ages range from seven years to three weeks old.