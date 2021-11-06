VIDEO – Veteran Surprised with Mobile Home: ‘I’m in the Taj Mahal’

A Vietnam veteran got some much needed help from an organization in Wyandotte, Michigan, when it was discovered he was living in poor conditions.

Black mold was growing in the man’s home which made it hard for him to breathe, Click on Detroit reported Friday.

However, the group called Downriver for Veterans (DFV) stepped in to remedy the situation and find him another place to live.

“The guy said there’s 28,000 per million of black mold in there and he said that survival was only 500 per million,” Veteran Victor Stoddard explained.

The DFV group and organizer Ann Rudisill gave Stoddard a gently used mobile home at no charge.

“Ann opens the door and we walk in. She says, ‘What do you think, Vic?’ I go, ‘I’m in the Taj Mahal,'” Stoddard recalled.

“The conditions he was living in were absolutely deplorable. A veteran should not live like that,” Rudisill stated.

Due to the mold, every bit of Stoddard’s belongings had to be thrown out. However, Rudisill helped replace everything, even his furniture.

Stoddard served in the Navy and now spends much of his time volunteering and working with the DFV.

“What made me cry is she gave me the keys and I said, ‘How much do I owe you?’ She said, ‘You don’t owe me a thing. This is from the DFV. It’s yours.’ And she paid the first months’ rent,” he commented.

According to its website, the DFV is dedicated to supporting veterans in the Downriver Michigan communities.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the pride and patriotism in all Michiganders by building a stronger, more supportive community around those who served us,” the site read.

In a social media post, the organization called him one of its most faithful members:

Here is Victor’s news story! We helped him out a few years ago when DFV was still new, and he has been one of our most… Posted by Downriver for Veterans on Friday, November 5, 2021

“I’ll never forget meeting Victor. That was a day that changed my life. I couldn’t have been more proud to help with Victor,” one Facebook user commented.

“Victor is such a nice gentleman. Happy he got the help he needed. Thank you for your service!” another person said.