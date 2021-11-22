The New York Assembly released an independent impeachment report Monday with “profoundly disturbing” findings about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The report said Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed 12 women, including seven staff members, hid the correct number of coronavirus nursing home deaths, and pressured state workers to assist in writing his $5.1 million pandemic memoir, according to the New York Post.

The outlet continued:

The findings reveal the Cuomo administration’s nursing home report released last July was fashioned in order to “combat criticisms” of his policies and was “substantially revised by the Executive Chamber,” and that the ex-governor has misled the public about the women’s sexual harassment accusations. The report, which includes an additional non-staffer sexual harassment accuser, states Cuomo “has not publicly denied that he engaged in the conduct described by Trooper #1,” which included touching her inappropriately on her back and stomach, and “corroborates” executive assistant Brittany Commisso’s account of Cuomo groping her in the Executive Mansion.

“The new evidence that we obtained – to which Ms. Commisso did not have access – corroborates Ms. Commisso’s recollection about the events of that date,” the document stated.

The release of the report came after the publication of state Attorney General Letitia James’ sexual harassment probe on August 3.

“That separate investigation concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, in violation of state and federal laws,” the Post article read.

In late August, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who was sworn in to replace Cuomo after his resignation, acknowledged the state had approximately 12,000 more coronavirus-related fatalities than Cuomo’s administration admitted.

“When Cuomo left office on Monday, the state reported 43,400 coronavirus-related fatalities in the state. On Wednesday, that number jumped to 55,395 — nearly 12,000 more,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

Cuomo and his former aides are currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) U.S. Eastern District of New York regarding the nursing home scandal and book deal.

“James’ office is also conducting a separate criminal investigation into the book deal, following a referral from Comptroller DiNapoli last spring,” the Post report said.