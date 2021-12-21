A 15-year-old is being called a hero for helping a customer in need at a McDonald’s drive-thru located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Sydney Raley began her job at the restaurant over the summer and said the Saturday shift started out with nothing unusual happening, KARE reported Sunday.

But as she presented orders to guests in the drive-thru window, a woman she was serving did not look right.

“I noticed that she was coughing profusely and her daughter just had this look on her face like sheer terror,” Raley recalled. “I could tell oh, crap, she’s choking! Just seeing that visceral reaction I knew we need to act fast.” This is Sydney, and she rocks.

The 15 y/o Minn. teen with #autism jumped thru a @McDonalds drive thru window to save choking customer.

Her parents say bc of her brilliant mind she remembered Heimlich training from 4 yrs ago.

The young woman took Red Cross first aid training as an 11-year-old when she became a babysitter, therefore, she used her training to quickly remedy the situation.

Administering care to someone in an emergency situation may help an ill or injured person before first responders arrive at the scene, the Red Cross First Aid Steps web page read.

“I jumped out the window of the drive-through and I got her out of the car and I told her daughter to call 911,” Raley said. “I started doing the Heimlich maneuver, but I’m not really strong so it didn’t work the first couple times.”

The teen said she called to a bystander who was parked nearby while waiting for his meal. The person eventually dislodged the chicken nugget that caused the woman to choke, Raley and police who arrived at the scene said.

“It could’ve ended a lot worse but I am super thankful for that bystander who helped so much,” Raley commented. “Because I am decent at first aid, but if it weren’t for him and our efforts together, it could’ve ended so much worse.” Two Eden Prairie Police officers who answered the call each presented Raley with a $50 bill.

"We're very proud of Sydney. She's a great example of how all of us – no matter our age or position – can make a difference in our communities," Mittelstadt said

The teen’s parents, Tom and Stephanie, said they are proud of her, adding she has autism and also a brilliant mind.

“I always tell her she has a gift, because she’s autistic,” Tom explained. “She can remember anything – do anything. It’s crazy.”