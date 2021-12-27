WATCH: Woman Allegedly Hits Maskless Passenger on Flight from Tampa

A woman was detained not long after she allegedly hit a maskless fellow passenger during a Delta Air Lines flight recently, WFLA reported Monday.

Video footage of the incident surfaced online over the weekend showing two people having an argument during a flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Thursday.

In the clip, a woman wearing a brown vest was seen standing and talking to an elderly man.

“Stand your ass up,” she told the man, to which he replied, “Sit down, Karen.”

Two other people appeared to try and diffuse the situation, but the pair continued arguing:

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

“Mask up, tell him to mask up,” the woman, who did not have her mask pulled up, said to one of the people trying to calm her down.

“I’m eating and drinking, I’m eating and drinking. You’ve got your mask down, bitch,” the elderly man said to the woman.

Moments later, the woman asked him if he called her a bitch, then appeared to slap him.

“That’s assault. You’re going to jail,” the man told her.

As a crew member tried to restrain the woman, she appeared to spit in the man’s face.

“This disturbance lead to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” Atlanta police explained in a statement regarding the incident.

The agency noted it responded to an incident inside the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and officials detained the woman, who was later identified as Patricia Cornwall.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was alerted and authorities took custody of the woman when she was transported to the Atlanta police precinct.

“It’s unclear if she is facing any charges at this time,” the WFLA report said.

The @FBI is investigating after a woman caused a disturbance leading to the injury of passengers and @Delta employees. Video from @ATLUncensored appears to show Patricia Cornwell confronting an older unmasked man and slapping him after he called her "Karen." @11AliveNews https://t.co/XJYKg5FUv5 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 26, 2021

“Federal law prohibits assaults and threats that interfere with flight crews and flight attendants,” Fox 5 reported Sunday.

According to the Delta Air Lines website, masks must be worn except when a person is eating, drinking, or taking medication.

“Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted for eating or drinking – masks must be worn between bites and sips,” the website read.