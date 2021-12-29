U.S. Smashes Daily Record for Rise in Coronavirus Cases; Worst of Pandemic

The U.S. broke the daily record for new coronavirus cases on Monday, December 27, as the omicron variant surged — more than a year after then-candidate Joe Biden promised to contain the virus, mocking then-President Donald Trump’s efforts.

Politico reported:

The U.S. logged its highest single-day total of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 441,278 infections surpassing the previous daily record by close to 150,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s [CDC] tally represents a grim new milestone in the coronavirus pandemic and comes as the Omicron strain has quickly taken hold throughout the U.S., leading to long lines at testing sites and sold-out rapid tests at many stores. … Officials logged more than 291,000 new cases Dec. 20, nearly eclipsing the previous record of 294,015 set last winter, before vaccines were widely available. The U.S. averaged 240,408 new cases per day over the past week, well more than double the rate in early December.

A CDC spokesperson told Politico that the record was a possible overestimate due to lagging reports by several states.

Last November, then-candidate Biden promised a rally on the campaign trail: “When I’m elected your president, I’m going to act, and I’m going to act on day one. Folks, we’re going to act to get this COVID under control.”

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Biden claimed that Trump was paying “no attention” to coronavirus testing — which the Biden administration has largely ignored since taking office, with the president admitting Monday he failed to provide adequate tests and wishing he had ordered more tests months ago.

Biden also said during the campaign that anyone who had presided over more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths should not be president. There have been over 400,000 additional deaths in the U.S. since Biden took office; the toll is now over 800,000.

On Monday, the day the record was broken, Biden said there was “no federal solution” before leaving for his beach holiday.

