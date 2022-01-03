Twins born recently in California will share lots of things as they grow up, but their birthday will not be among them.

Twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart inside the Natividad Medical Center of Salinas, California, Fox 26 reported Monday.

However, due to the unique time frame, the babies were born on different days, months, and years.

“Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, delivered first at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. His twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, entered the world exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, making her the first baby born at the hospital and across Monterey County in 2022,” the outlet said.

In a social media post on Saturday, Natividad shared a photo of the twins cuddled next to each other and described the event as “a 1 in 2 million chance!”

Little Aylin weighed five pounds, 14 ounces, and her brother Alfredo weighed six pounds, one ounce, a press release said.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” their mother, Fatima Madrigal, commented. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Twin births were reportedly multiplying, according to a recent study, livescience.com reported in March, noting, “Worldwide, more twins are being born now than ever before”:

Since the 1980s, the rate of twin births worldwide has increased by more than 30%, from 9 twin births per 1,000 deliveries in 1980-1985, to 12 twin births per 1,000 deliveries in 2010-2015.

What’s more, the absolute number of twin deliveries increased by 42% during this period — from 1.1 million twin deliveries in the early 1980s to 1.6 million deliveries in the early 2010s. For comparison, the total number of births worldwide increased by only 8% during the same period.

Meanwhile, the fraternal twins are now part of a group of three siblings, two girls and one boy. Madrigal explained her oldest son was happy one of the infants was a boy and the family was eager to meet the babies.

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, who performed their delivery, said the births were “an amazing way to start the New Year.”

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” Arias commented. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022.”