A Butler County deputy swooped in to help a woman and her beloved dog out of a dangerous situation in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Sunday.

The curious pup had wandered away onto a frozen pond when the ice broke and the animal fell through into the freezing water, the sheriff’s office said, according to WKRC.

In an effort to save her pet, the woman decided to crawl onto the ice but she also fell through and into the frigid water.

Deputy Evan Depew was patrolling nearby and responded to the scene where he quickly got the woman and her pet out to safety.

“The woman and her dog were immediately wrapped in a blanket and checked by EMS,” the sheriff’s office noted in a social media post.

The agency also shared a picture of the broken ice and the little dog cuddled in a towel. The canine appeared to be wet but okay:

However, it was not the first time the deputy has jumped into action, WKRC reported Tuesday.

In late January, a woman’s German Shepherd puppy also fell through the ice on a pond after chasing a flock of ducks, and when Deputy Depew arrived at the scene, he pulled the dog out of the water.

As a member of the agency’s Emergency Response Services Unit, Depew is well trained regarding that kind of rescue but had not performed one before that time.

“That’s a good day at work. Not every day’s a good day at work, but knowing [I’m] helping people, which I want to do, felt good,” Depew commented.

Social media users praised the deputy’s efforts after the rescue Sunday, one person writing, “Thank you for your quick response in saving both!!!”

“What a tragedy this could have been!!! So thankful for this Deputy and his heroic act! God Bless him,” another commented.