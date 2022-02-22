It has been a special month, day, and year for a family in North Carolina who recently celebrated their much-anticipated baby’s arrival.

The Spear family was ecstatic when Judah Grace made her debut inside Alamance Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. The date, February 22, 2022, and time, 2:22 a.m., were a good omen.

To make things even more incredible, the moment happened in labor and delivery room number two, First Coast News reported.

In a social media post, the medical center shared photos of little Judah Grace with her parents and expressed its joy at her arrival. “We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!” the center wrote: Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this newborn and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m…. Posted by Alamance Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 She is the firstborn child of Aberli and Hank Spear, and according to grandmother Kristi Engelbrecht, the event was a supernatural occurrence because it was not long ago when Aberli won her battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the illness is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system and is most common in persons who are 20 to 40 years old and individuals over 55.

“Advances in diagnosis and treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma have helped give people with this disease the chance for a full recovery,” the website read.

Aberli fought the disease for several years until 2020 and has now settled into her role as a mother.

“Judah is a reminder of all things good, God’s promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another,” Engelbrecht commented.

According to the medical center’s post, the family prayed for a long time to have a child and that prayer was finally answered.

“Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means ‘praise’ – and she is a blessing for her family!” the post continued.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their happiness at the baby’s arrival, one person writing, “Awwww congratulations to the family of that precious, sweet, baby girl!!”

“Congratulations to this family!! What a special day!!” another commented.