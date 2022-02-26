VIDEO: Police Save Disabled Woman Locked in Car for Days at Tow Lot

A disabled woman was located after being locked inside a vehicle for days that had been towed to Burien, Washington, amid “near freezing weather.”

The Kent Police Department said Tuesday that on February 14, an officer was notified about a report of a possible missing person.

Disabled Woman Abandoned in Vehicle for 9 Days Saved by Kent Police InvestigationKENT, Wash. February 22, 2022On… Posted by Kent Police Department on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

“The Patrol Officer spoke with the reporting party who stated that her severely disabled adult sister had not been seen since earlier in the month,” the agency explained in its social media post:

The Officer coordinated an investigation and discovered that the severely disabled sister was last seen on February 5, 2022 when her mother, a 45-year-old Kent resident, parked her vehicle at a gas station in the Kent and walked off, leaving her daughter inside the car.

The station called a tow company to haul the vehicle away, and gas station workers thought the car had been abandoned by the owner, Fox 13 reported.

But after officers called them, the company’s employees eventually found the woman and realized she had been in the car for nine days. She was in dire need of medical care and transported to a hospital.

Now, detectives are looking into what happened.

The woman was lying underneath clothing and debris, according to Bon Pauza, who manages the Skyway Towing and Recovery company.

He also explained one of his employees had knocked on the window but heard and saw nothing, adding its doors were locked at the time.

“I’ve been in this industry for over 30 years and this is the first time I’ve ever seen it. It’s never happened before,” Pauza commented, adding management was considering additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future.