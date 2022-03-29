VIDEO: Family Escapes Burning Home Thanks to Dog Who Alerted Them

An entire family in Coventry, Rhode Island, was saved from extreme danger recently because their special companion knew exactly how to help.

According to Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown, when a 10-month-old puppy started making a lot of noise it woke one of the residents, who realized something was very wrong, Newsweek reported Monday.

The moment the man looked out a sliding door, he saw the deck area was engulfed in flames.

“He woke up everyone else,” Brown explained. “But, their dog got him to be aware.”

In a social media post on Thursday, Brown said five adults escaped the danger thanks to the young Labrador.

A photo showed the fire damaged home with ladders propped up near its windows and smoke climbing into the dark sky:

According to the American Kennel Club, the Labrador Retriever is considered the nation’s most popular breed, describing them as friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited.

“Labs are famously friendly. They are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and they socialize well with neighbor dogs and humans alike,” the website read.

According to Brown, one of the family’s dogs went back into the home but was rescued by one of the adults.

“She took a chance because she went by a room that was fully involved in fire,” he told Newsweek.

Crews quickly arrived at the scene, however, the blaze had already spread inside the residence. Despite the fact there was a pond nearby, it was too low to draw water from, so they called in tankers from surrounding areas.

Brown reported the home was a “total loss” after the fire and now it is up to the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate the initial cause.