Attorney General Merrick Garland Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to a Department of Justice statement.

“Attorney General Garland this afternoon tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen tests. He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus. At the time, he is not experiencing symptoms. The Attorney General is fully vaccinated and boosted,” the statement said. “In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Attorney General will isolate at home for at least five days. He will work virtually during this period and will return to the office following a negative test for the virus. The department will conduct contact tracing in accordance with CDC protocols.”

Garland is the latest high profile official to test positive for coronavirus after attending the annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday. Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that she was infected with the virus, and Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Joaquin Castro (D-TX) have tested positive as well, notes Axios.

Garland was last in close physical contact with President Joe Biden on March 30th at the signing of the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act, according to Fox News.