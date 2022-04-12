WATCH — Officers Rescue Dog Trapped in Storm Drain: ‘A Happy Ending’

Officers came to the rescue when a dog found himself trapped underground in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday and citizens applauded their efforts.

Authorities with the Palm Springs Police Department got a report from the canine’s owner, who said her beloved dog, Beau, disappeared near a storm drain, KABC reported Friday.

Meanwhile, another caller told officers they heard what sounded like a dog whining deep inside a drainage ditch. Animal control officers responded to the scene where they found Beau, the department said in a social media post.

“Due to Beau’s large size the team had to get the assistance of the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Unit. The unit is comprised of volunteers, who typically assist with lost or injured hikers,” the post read.

While some team members comforted the pup, others created a plan and made a hoist system to help Beau out of the drain through a maintenance hole cover.