When Allee Morillo’s toddler, Collins, was feeling ill and had a fever recently, she put her in bed at their home in Bourbon County, Kansas.

However, it was not long before Collins’ six-year-old sister Addyson, who shares their bedroom, realized something was not right and ran to their mother for help, according to Magic 96.5.

To the family’s shock, Collins was suffering from a seizure and rapidly turning blue. Their mother dialed 911 for help, but it took some time for emergency crews to arrive because the nearest hospital was about 20 minutes away from where they lived, according to Fox 4.

“It was just making sure that her airway was safe so she didn’t start choking on her saliva,” Morillo said of the tense moments.

The mother and her child were finally placed inside a helicopter and transported to Kansas City.

She was later sent home and appeared somewhat weak but was alert and smiling at her older sister whose help was crucial during the emergency.

Children can experience different symptoms depending on the type of seizure and some were easily recognizable while others so mild they might not be noticed, according to the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Signs a child could be having a seizure included staring, convulsions, loss of consciousness, breathing issues, falling suddenly, vomiting, and changes in their speech and vision or both.

“Seizures don’t necessarily harm the brain, but some seizures do cause damage,” the hospital said.

Meanwhile, Morillo was grateful for her daughter’s quick thinking during the recent emergency.

“If it wasn’t for her, I truly don’t know what kind of conversation we’d be having or if we’d even be having a conversation. So, she’s the real hero here,” she commented.

Social media users praised the little girl, one person writing, “How can I send her a cape!!! She is a hero!!”

“She was the guardian Angel,” another said.