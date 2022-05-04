A 22-year-old college student, who refers to himself as the “Pro-life Spiderman,” scaled the 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on Tuesday to raise money for pro-life groups.

Maison Des Champs traveled to San Francisco from Las Vegas and immediately headed to the Salesforce Tower upon arrival, KGO reported. The University of Nevada senior, who had been analyzing the building on Google Maps for about a month in preparation for the free climb, embarked on his ascent at about 9:00 a.m.

Des Champs took several breaks during the climb up, stopping to share videos and photos on social, according to the outlet.

“No…I cut my feet which means bringing your feet off the wall and I hung one off one hand to show off a little bit ya know?” he explained to KGO. “I wanted to post some videos so they would get out while I was in jail.”

Des Champs told the outlet that the trek up California’s tallest building “was fun” but added that he became parched towards the end of his climb, KGO reported. Once he reached the top, San Francisco police arrested Des Champs, charging him with trespassing and resisting a police investigation – both misdemeanors. The latter charge stemmed from his alleged failure to comply with authorities’ orders to stop climbing or come down, the outlet noted.

The Salesforce Tower’s website notes it is over 61-stories tall.

Des Champs, who, according to his website, scaled Las Vegas’s 600-foot Aria Hotel last year in protest of Nevada’s coronavirus restrictions, told KGO that he had no regrets.

“We’re sending a message,” he added.

So far his GoFundMe has raised $3,150 of his $1,000,000 goal. The page notes the funds will be distributed among six pro-life charities.

In the caption of one video that Des Champs posted during the climb, he references obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Cesare Santangelo of Washington, DC, alleging Santangelo performed five-late term abortions.

On March 31, five aborted babies were located at the home of a pro-life activist Lauren Handy, 28, who is with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), as Breitbart News previously reported. PAAU said Handy was attempting to get the babies’ bodies to authorities for an investigation.

The group believes the infants’ “late gestational ages as well as their apparent sustained injuries potentially show violations of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act,” as Live Action News, the publishing branch of the pro-life group Live Action, noted. Lila Rose, the president and founder of Live Action, said in a tweet that the five “infants were recovered from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services outside Cesare Santangelo’s abortion clinic in DC on Mar 25.”

“On April 5, more than 20 members of Congress sent a letter sent a letter” to Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police, “demanding an autopsy and a full investigation into the deaths of the five babies,” as Breitbart News reported.

This response tells me @MayorBowser thinks revealing the death of children is a crime, not taking the lives of children. Where are the babies? What has happened to them? Will they investigate or consider, for 1 sec, the possibility innocent lives are being taken for profit in DC? pic.twitter.com/f1xPTJWzXn — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) April 8, 2022

Bowser responded with a letter, which was tweeted out by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), highlighting an indictment against Handy “for extremist anti-abortion activity” in 2020. She referred the legislators to the Department of Justice in regards to the indictment and the aborted babies found in her possession.

“This response tells me @MayorBowser thinks revealing the death of children is a crime, not taking the lives of children,” Lankford said in part in the tweet.