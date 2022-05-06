W.H.O. Chief Tedros Backs Abortion: It ‘Saves Lives’

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has spoken out in favor of abortion, warning restricting access to the procedure “drives women and girls towards unsafe ones.”

Tedros took to social media to make his feelings known in the days after after a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicated Roe v Wade, a landmark ruling that legalised abortion nationwide, could soon be overturned.

The globalist organization included comprehensive abortion care in its own list of essential health care services released in 2020, describing it as “a simple and common health-care procedure.”

Tedros, a self-described Christian, did not specifically reference the leak or Roe v Wade in the tweet, instead choosing general terms to write “restricting access to abortion does not reduce the number of procedures.”

“Access to safe abortion saves lives,” he added.

Women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health. Restricting access to #abortion does not reduce the number of procedures — it drives women and girls towards unsafe ones. Access to safe abortion saves lives. https://t.co/SdF81B5D1u — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 4, 2022

The Ethiopian bureaucrat made his feelings known after U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into the violation of the court’s rules by someone leaking Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that upholds abortion restrictions by overruling Roe v. Wade.

As Breitbart News reported, the leak rocked the nation, as one of the few people – perhaps 45 – who had access to Alito’s draft majority opinion after it was circulated to the other justices.

Investigations into the source of the leak, first published by Politico, are ongoing.

Any decision to overturn Roe v Wade would likely officially be announced by the U.S. Supreme Court in June or July.