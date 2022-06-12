A ten-year-old cancer patient became an honorary police officer thanks to multiple law enforcement agencies who recently gathered in Mercedes, Texas.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been fighting terminal brain and spinal cancer, but he has always had a dream to be a policeman, KRGV reported Thursday.

Officers with agencies from Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties swore the young man in on Wednesday at the Livestock Show Arena. Photos showed the boy with officers as he made his way to Mercedes for the big event.

“On my way to Mercedes Tx down by Texas Border for another wonderful swearing in ceremony Chief Hidalgo I’m on my way!!!” Devarjaye wrote.

Social media users congratulated him and wished him safe travels on the journey.

“This is what he wants, he wanted to be a police officer,” explained Theodis Daniel, his father. “He may not be able to get a chance to do it, but they are making it happen.”

An infographic showed Devarjaye raising his right hand and inviting people to attend the special event in Mercedes:

In April, the little boy was also sworn in by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and enjoyed every minute of his visit with the force.

Newly appointed honorary NYPD Officer DJ was sworn in yesterday and took a trip around NYC to check out the specialized units within the department. Watch more as @KatieLusso reports on DJ's special visit. pic.twitter.com/uD9JzSMC3p — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 21, 2022

“Help and have them live their best life to the end, to the end. Don’t give them a constant reminder. That’s what I do for him, you see he laughs, he jokes. He wants everybody to know ‘Hey, I love you so much, give me a hug,’” his father said at the time.

The San Juan Police Department shared photos Wednesday of the ceremony for Devarjaye.

The boy initially wanted to be sworn in by 100 agencies, but according to his dad, over 500 responded to the special request.

“This is actually the most agencies that have sworn him in,” Daniel explained. “In any place that we’ve been so far. The Rio Grande Valley’s heart is not this big, the Valley’s heart is like this big.”