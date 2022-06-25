Police officers in Queens found a 15-year-old unconscious after the young man hit his head while riding on top of a train.

Authorities discovered him lying on top of a train at the 111th Street station. He was suffering from a severe head injury, police sources told the New York Post.

“Police believe the boy was riding atop the southbound No. 7 train on elevated tracks when he struck his head on an unknown object,” the outlet said.

Photos showed officers taking him down from the train and placing him on the ground. His face was blurred but there appeared to be blood on it:

15-year-old in critical condition after striking head while subway surfing atop NYC 7 train https://t.co/fi0McRjv4P pic.twitter.com/PGjRV8YWoI — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2022

Officials transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, the No. 7 trains were delayed.

In November 2019 a teenager was reportedly killed after subway surfing on top of a train in Queens. The incident happened when he fell off the outside of a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train.

“Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) motormen found the teen’s body lying about 20 feet beyond the Queensboro Plaza station,” according to Breitbart News.

“Police said the youth, who was believed to be just 14 years of age, appeared to have hit his head on a piece of metal hanging over the tracks.”

Earlier this month, subway surfers ran along the roofs of trains headed towards Brooklyn. Video footage showed the scene.

Per the Post article, MTA officials warned others who might consider performing the stunt.

“Riding on top of a subway car is reckless, extremely dangerous and inconsiderate as it causes significant delays for other New Yorkers,” Pat Warren, MTA chief safety and security officer, stated.

“Seeking a thrill that promises heartache for family and friends is foolhardy; choose other avenues to have some fun, ones that demonstrate respect for those you care about,” Warren concluded.