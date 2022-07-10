WATCH– Bipedal Dog Inspires Community: ‘You Bring Joy to My Day’

A dog named Dexter is not letting his disability keep him from putting smiles on the faces of everyone he meets.

Dexter makes his home in Ouray, Colorado, and the bipedal pup, a Brittany Spaniel, is always getting attention, CBS News reported Friday.

Owner Kentee Pasek told the outlet walking upright on his back legs was something he began doing when he was very young after being hit by a car, causing him to lose one front leg.

The pup used a wheelchair for a time, but, when Pasek left him at the bottom of her porch stairs one day, she came back to find he had somehow managed to climb the stairs on his own.

The woman placed him back at the bottom of the stairs and watched in amazement as he climbed the stairs again on two back legs.

Dexter sees the veterinarian on a regular basis to make sure he remains in top condition, and the veterinarian believes it is best for him to do what he enjoys.

According to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website, Brittanys are described as bright, fun-loving, and upbeat dogs:

Bright and eager at home, and tireless afield, Brittanys require a lot of exercises, preferably with their favorite humans. Brittanys are smaller than setters but leggier than spaniels, standing about 20 inches at the shoulder. Their beautiful, boldly patterned coat comes in combinations of white and vivid orange and liver (reddish-brown). They are rugged and strong but smooth, clean, and quick afoot.

Meanwhile, Dexter has become famous in his hometown by participating in parades. He also has an Instagram account with 138 thousand followers.

Dexter is also special to the people who regularly send him mail full of their gratitude for his positive outlook on life.

“I am recovering from intensive radiation treatments for breast cancer and you certainly bring joy to my day,” one of the notes said.