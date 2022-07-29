A seven-year-old boy showed incredible courage recently when a toddler was in extreme danger.

Massiah Browne of Sacramento, California, was playing in the pool at his apartment complex with family when he spotted another child at the bottom of the pool, Good Morning America reported Thursday.

Massiah Browne, of Sacramento, was swimming with relatives at the apartment complex where he lives with his mom and… Posted by ABC News on Thursday, July 28, 2022

Massiah instantly took action, swimming six feet down to rescue the little boy, explained his mother, Tiara Delvalle.

She said she ran toward the area from their apartment when relatives who were with her son told her what happened.

According to Massiah, he spotted the three-year-old, whom he did not know, dove in, and grabbed his arm, dragging him to the surface.

His relative, a nine-year-old named Savannah, helped get the child onto a deck. Meanwhile, adults rushed over to help and someone called 911.

In a social media post on Thursday, Delvalle praised her child who showed bravery when it was needed the most.

“So Blessed to Call you my Son Massiah. You make Mommy so Proud of you. Your a Superhero,” she wrote.

A spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department confirmed crews responded to an emergency call on July 19 at the pool.

Thanks to neighbors who performed CPR on the child, he was breathing when crews arrived at the scene.

Following the incident, Marcus Browne, Massiah’s father, who according to MEAWW is a former Olympic boxer, said his son is “Super empathetic, so for him to do something like that, I mean, for real, it’s really nothing out of the norm.”

“It’s just crazy that he’s seven-years-old doing things like that,” Browne added:

This 7-year-old saves a toddler from drowning Massiah Browne, a 7-year-old from Sacramento, California, was with relatives when he saw a toddler at the bottom of the pool and swam down 6 feet to rescue him. https://gma.abc/3zhTtau Posted by Good Morning America on Thursday, July 28, 2022

Delvalle remained in contact with the mother of the little boy who was apparently doing well after the harrowing incident, Delvalle calling his survival a miracle.

Social media users also praised Massiah’s quick thinking, one person writing, “This is such a beautiful act of humanity love and compassion.”

“Little hero! Good job being on the look out for that little boy, you are the angel that saved him!” another commented.