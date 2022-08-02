Illinois Declares State of Emergency over Monkeypox

Illinois on Monday became the latest state to declare a state of emergency due to the current monkeypox outbreak in the United States.

The declaration will expand the state’s resources available to tackle the spread of the viral disease, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D).

“The Monkeypox Virus is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread,” Pritzker said in a statement shared on Twitter. “I am declaring a state of emergency to expand the resources and coordination efforts of state agencies in responding to, treating, and preventing the spread of MPV.”

The Hill notes:

There are currently 5,000 monkeypox cases confirmed in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois currently ranks third in terms of cases — behind New York and California — with 520 confirmed cases. […] The World Health Organization has already declared the outbreak of monkeypox in nonendemic countries to be a global health emergency.

Pritzker’s declaration comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued similar measures to marshal resources to combat the spread of monkeypox.

“I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New York, hereby find, pursuant to Section 28 of Article 2-B of the Executive Law, that a disaster has occurred in New York State,” Hochul’s declaration reads.

“The Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated,” the governor said.

On Monday evening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) also declared a state of emergency in response to the virus.

“We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization,” Newsom said in a statement.

The developments come as the chorus urging President Joe Biden to declare the outbreak a national emergency grows louder.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen recently called on the Biden administration to “declare a state of emergency” due to the outbreak.

“I do think it’s time for the U.S. to declare a state of emergency … because that will allow for a much better-coordinated response,” Wen stated. “It will allow the Biden administration to appoint a monkeypox czar to oversee these efforts. It will also allow for more resources to be put into this as well. I hope that the window hasn’t closed. I think that there is still an opportunity just to underscore why this is the case. Monkeypox may not be as fatal as a lot of other illnesses, but we don’t want another disease that we have to worry about in perpetuity if it takes hold here.”