Crews with the Madison Fire Department (MFD) in Wisconsin rushed out Monday to save a man in desperate need of help.

The man was doing maintenance when he fell into the spinning drum of a concrete mixing truck, NBC 15 reported.

However, there was no concrete in the drum at the time the incident occurred.

“The drum was shut down before firefighters arrived, but the man was stuck inside and unable to escape through the access hatch,” the outlet said.

MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was on the scene just before 10:00 p.m. and although the man was unable to get out through the hatch, paramedics got through to treat him.

In a social media post, the fire department shared photos of crews working on the truck located in the Town of Vienna, and one image showed the inside of the drum:

The MFD Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was called to assist DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS with a special rescue… Posted by City of Madison Fire Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

HURT members used a plasma cutter to slice through the drum. The man was eventually rescued and taken to a hospital.

Video footage showed a barrel’s depth on a concrete truck that appeared to have the substance sloshing around at the bottom:

The City of Madison Fire Department described itself as a “nationally recognized leader in providing emergency services” that was committed to providing quality, essential services to members of the community.

“The City of Madison Fire Department provides much more to the community than just fire suppression,” the agency continued, adding it was “an active leader in Emergency Medical Services, as well as several specialty teams including Hazardous Material, Lake Rescue and Heavy Urban Rescue.”

Following the incident, a social media user praised the first responders for saving the man who became trapped inside the barrel.

“Thanks to the all the firefighters paramedics & EMS who helped in this rescue. You are blessings to this community!!” the person wrote.