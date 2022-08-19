A man in New Jersey is thankful after receiving a life-changing gift from someone in Texas he had never met.

When Roy McIntosh’s wife shared a prayer request to the Facebook group called The Laughing Christian in December, she had no idea it was going to change everything, CBN News reported Wednesday.

“Please pray for my husband that God sends a type B+ living kidney donor to him,” the post said, adding, “We believe in God for a miracle. Please pray for him.”

Meanwhile, over 1,700 miles away in Texas a military wife saw the post and knew it was meant for her.

Heather Shaefer said, “Somehow I just knew I had a part to play. So, I messaged the lady about 30 minutes later and wrote, ‘I am B+ [blood type] and I’d like to look into if I can donate my kidney.'”

Watch:



A kidney transplant is when a healthy kidney from a donor is placed in someone whose kidneys no longer work as they should, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs located on each side of the spine just below the rib cage. Each is about the size of a fist. Their main function is to filter and remove waste, minerals and fluid from the blood by producing urine,” the website reads.

Months of tests went by and it was finally determined they were a perfect match. McIntosh received the kidney he needed on June 8, according to the Press of Atlantic City. Now he no longer has to endure the taxing dialysis treatments.

Rev. Franklin Graham commented on the story Friday saying there was power in prayer.

“Let’s join these families in thanking God for this miracle,” he wrote.

Video footage showed the families meeting after the surgery and McIntosh embraced Schaefer multiple times. The family also presented her with special jewelry to express their deepest thanks.

“We love Heather and we are forever grateful,” McIntosh said of his donor.