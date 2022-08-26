A former child protective worker in Arapahoe County, Colorado, has been accused of making sexual advances toward parents and caretakers being investigated for “spurious child abuse allegations,” the Gazette reported Wednesday.

A lawsuit filed this week claimed Robin Niceta tried to separate the adults from their children when they refused the alleged advances.

The lawsuit sought class-action status that would be comprised of over 40 individuals, the outlet said, adding that none of the people seeking the status were identified except Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

The Gazette report continued:

Police charged Niceta in May with falsely reporting to a child abuse hotline an anonymous complaint that she saw Jurinsky inappropriately touching her 2-year-old son. The hotline complaint came on Jan. 28, a day after Jurinsky went on a talk show and called then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson “trash.” Wilson and Niceta were romantic partners at the time, but they have since broken up. An investigation cleared Jurinsky of any wrongdoing in relation to her child. Jurinsky maintains the hotline call was retaliation for her criticism of the police chief, who ended up being fired by the Aurora city manager in April.

In January, Jurinsky called into Steffan Tubbs’ radio program and blasted the former chief, saying, “Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash,” per a CBS Colorado report on June 3.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office eventually charged Niceta with several criminal counts, alleging she called to complain, the outlet said.

Per sources- prosecutors in @DA18th considering asking for special prosecutor in case of Robin Niceta, charged yesterday with making false allegation of sex abuse against @DaniJurinsky. Such a change would make legal sense since Niceta likely testified in @da18th cases when…

Meanwhile, the lawsuit claimed Niceta tried to have sexual relations with parents and caretakers she was investigating by offering alcohol at her residence and also her personal contact information.

The document also accused the woman of “knowingly and intentionally introducing false evidence, including fabricated investigative reports, conclusions and altered statements of parents, caretakers and other witnesses into investigatory and judicial proceedings.”

In a social media post on Friday, Jurinsky said the issue could not be ignored:

"This is never a fight I intended to be in, but I have so many other parents counting on me and will fight this with the fire of 1000 sons [sic]," she wrote.

“This is never a fight I intended to be in, but I have so many other parents counting on me and will fight this with the fire of 1000 sons [sic],” she wrote.