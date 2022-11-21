President Joe Biden’s transgender health deputy knows that surgeons have been giving irreversible sex change surgery to children without any reliable evidence that the surgery is beneficial.

The admission was included in a 2017 email exchange when Biden’s deputy, Rachel Levine, was the Physician General for the state of Pennsylvania.

Levine is a man who says he is a transgender woman. He emailed with Nadia Dowshen, the co-founder and co-director of the Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Levine asked in an email “I know that we had discussed … the possibility of gender confirmation surgery for young people under 18 years of age.” Levine went on to note “This could include top surgery for trans young men and top and bottom surgery for trans young women,” before asking “Is there any literature to support this protocol?”

🚨Bombshell email🚨 In 2017, @SecretaryLevine asked CHOP Gender Clinic Co-Founder, Nadia Dowshen, for literature to support gender confirmation surgery protocols in minors. This was the response: “Hi Rachel, I'm not aware of existing literature but it is certainly happening.” pic.twitter.com/gyh0kQgjuG — Megan Brock (@MegBeileen) November 21, 2022

Dowshen responded, saying “I’m not aware of existing literature but it is certainly happening. I think we’ve had more than 10 patients who have had chest surgery under 18 (as young as 15) and 1 bottom surgery (17).”

Dowshen also bemoaned that “a lot of our youth are being denied coverage for top surgery if under 18.” According to her biography, Dowshen is particularly interested in “improving access and quality of care for gender expansive and transgender children and adolescents.”

Levine and Dowshen worked together in 2017 to successfully squelch HB 1933, a bill that would have prevented taxpayer dollars from being used to fund sex change operations and other medical interventions that attempt to change a patient’s gender.

In 2017, @SecretaryLevine and Nadia Dowshen worked together to stop HB 1933, a bill that prohibited the use of taxpayer dollars to provide gender surgery or gender transitions services. They were successful. pic.twitter.com/XlkRhUeYUs — Megan Brock (@MegBeileen) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Family Council reports that the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has spent nearly $17 million dollars on sex reassignment surgeries and other “transition related services” since 2015. These expenditures have sharply increased year after year.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.