Officials continued searching Monday for a missing hiker in New Hampshire who began her journey over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Emily Sotelo of Westford, Massachusetts, began her trek Sunday at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, WMUR reported.

The young woman is an experienced hiker but has not done a lot of hiking in the colder months, according to her parents.

Sotelo, who will turn 20 this week, set out with the intention to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack, and Mount Flume.

“She is now overdue, and any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along the intended route should notify NH State Police Dispatch at (603)271-1170,” the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief said in a social media post Sunday.

The agency described her as five feet, three inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants:

Social media users expressed their concern and some said they posted the information on other hiking pages.

“Shared to a few NH and 4k hiking groups,” one person wrote, while another commented, “That’s a heck of a route this time of year. I hope she’s found safe.”

Her mother reportedly dropped her off that morning and watched her go up the trail.

“Officials said Sunday that the temperature along the ridge was near zero, with 30-40 mph winds making the wind-chill factor in the minus-30 range,” according to WMUR. However, Sotelo was reportedly not dressed for the cold weather.

The report added that a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was also aiding the teams of searchers.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service urges individuals to be prepared by bringing the right gear such as layered clothing, water, food, and traction devices when heading out for a winter hike.

The service also told people to know their route, check the weather forecast, know trail conditions, and discuss plans with family, friends, and park staff members so they will know where you are and when you will return.

Per the WMUR article, there are 18 teams out searching for the young woman, and they planned to continue into the night if necessary.