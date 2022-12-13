A Secret Santa in Idaho recently gave a school secretary a few much-needed gifts and her reaction was priceless.

Wylette and her husband, Will, have two adult sons and a daughter with special needs whom they care for around the clock, East Idaho News reported Tuesday.

The family lives in the house his parents built following the Teton Dam flood that happened on June 5, 1976 when “bulldozer operators tried in vain to plug seepage holes on the downstream face of the dam,” according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s website.

“The communities of Sugar City, Rexburg, and Wilford were battered by the trees, houses, cattle and cars carried by the floodwaters,” the site read.

Video footage showed the water rushing through the area at the time:

Meanwhile, the couple’s home still has its original carpet because medical bills and household repairs always got in the way of them replacing it.

The couple also care for Will’s brother who has special needs and his mother, who is in her 90s.

Along with updated carpet, the family needs a freezer because their current one only shuts properly if they wrap bungee cords around it.

However, when the outlet’s Nate Eaton arrived at Wylette’s school carrying with him several surprises for her, she could not believe what was happening.

He presented her with several $500 gift cards to Home Depot so she could buy another freezer. When she opened the second gift that was a certificate to have her carpet replaced, Wylette told Eaton, “Are you kidding? That’s going to make me cry.”

In her message to Secret Santa, Wylette told him thank you and “I really appreciate this… I never in a million years would have dreamed this.”

Eaton’s followers were overjoyed at the gifts and one person commented, “So deserving. Thanks again Secret Santa. To be anyone’s care giver is a person whom is cherished.”