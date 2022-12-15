A pair of Waste Management workers in Port Charlotte, Florida, are getting a lot of attention for their heroic actions.

While the men were collecting garbage behind the Riverwood Golf Course gates recently, they came upon a senior citizen who became stuck underneath his golf cart, NBC 2 reported Wednesday.

The men were on Long Lake Lane when “Paulino, the driver, he noticed somebody waving at him, an older gentleman that was on the ground waving at us and so he stopped the vehicle and he honked and says ‘Alex, somebody’s waving at us,'” Alex Galarza recalled.

The pair quickly rushed over to the man and asked him if he needed their help, to which he replied, “Yes, can you pull me out?” Galarza explained.

The two men used all their strength to lift the man out and he asked them to sit him upright and told them he was chilled to the bone.

The workers knew they had no time to lose, so they called 911 for help and tried to find blankets to wrap around the 83-year-old who had been outside, trapped, since 10:00 p.m. the night before when he fell.

According to Galarza, no one in the area noticed the man was stuck underneath the golf cart, in desperate need of assistance.

The man had been on the ground for more than five hours, but thankfully the workers showed up in the nick of time.

Social media users praised the men for helping the citizen before it was too late, one person writing, “This is what real heroes look like!!!”

“So happy they saw him and were able to help. Thank you!” another commented.

Following the rescue, Galarza said, “It makes me feel really good, but like I said, I just, what would make me feel good is that knowing anyone else would have done the same thing.”

The Waste Management website described its proud, caring, and resilient members as “the foundation for our success.”