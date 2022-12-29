Three children were found alive Tuesday after a car crash killed their parents on a remote stretch of outback highway in Western Australia.

Once the family’s 4WD reportedly flipped over and wrecked, the survivors were located over 48 hours later, the New Daily reported Tuesday.

One of the survivors, a baby boy, was reportedly still strapped inside the vehicle when a relative found them, and “The two other children, a girl, 5, and boy, 2, were outside the wagon after managing to free themselves from the mangled wreckage,” the outlet said.

However, one relative claimed the five-year-old child unclipped the buckle holding the baby in the car seat, saving his life:

Parents Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died during the incident and local law enforcement said it appeared the vehicle left the road and rolled into some bushes near their hometown of Kondinin.

On Wednesday, the West Australian’s front page featured images of the parents and the overturned vehicle:

The front page of Wednesday's The West Australian. Posted by 7NEWS Perth on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, two of the children were doing well but the third was said to have suffered a serious head injury, 7 News Australia reported from outside Perth Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

“All three are in stable condition, but certainly the trio of young children are enduring a fate no child should have to go through,” a reporter for the outlet said:



The family was reported missing on Monday after they did not return home Christmas morning, the Daily article continued.

Per authorities, the family left Northam at approximately 1:00 a.m. Christmas Day.

“The vehicle was found on its roof at 12pm on Tuesday, about 10km from the family’s property and nearly 60 hours after they were last seen,” the outlet said, adding that prior to the discovery, relatives were asking people online to help find them.

WA Police Inspector Tony Vuleta said officers found the infant inside the overturned vehicle and the two other children outside it.

The baby was reportedly the child who suffered serious injuries.

Two young parents have been killed in a horror Christmas Day crash – their three children miraculously surviving after… Posted by 9 News on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

“I can’t imagine. My heart’s breaking for all of them kids right now,” a family friend named Bobbie told 10 News First:

“It’s devastating that they have to go through this, especially on Christmas. Those kids will never have the same Christmas again,” she added.

According to 7 News, extended family are caring for the children while they recover in the hospital, and police are working to determine what caused the incident.