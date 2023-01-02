Two tightly knit senior dogs have found a permanent home, long-awaited news that brought joy to many people.

The two 12-year-old dogs, who are sisters, were under the care of Virginia’s Animal Welfare League of Alexandria until recently when their lives changed forever, WFAA reported Thursday.

The pair was adopted Wednesday after their longtime owner was forced to give them up when she became unable to care for them on her own.

The woman’s greatest wish was the two dogs not be separated, and one special couple made sure that wish was fulfilled by taking them both into their home.

“Our senior bonded pair Joey and Sophie have found a new family. In this photo taken just before they went home, you can see that everyone is all smiles – even if Sophie is hiding hers behind her standard ‘serious’ face,” the league wrote in a social media post.

In a photo of the group, the couple appeared overjoyed to be the dogs’ adoptive family:

Just shy of the new year, we have some amazing news to share. Our senior bonded pair Joey and Sophie have found a new… Posted by Animal Welfare League of Alexandria on Thursday, December 29, 2022

“Thanks to everyone who shared their story and sent best wishes to these sweet seniors. Your support helped Sophie and Joey receive the greatest gift they could ever ask for – a loving home this pawliday season!” the league’s post continued.

People usually choose a puppy when adding to their family, but older dogs can also be a great fit, according to BeChewy.com.

“As with any new pet, there are both challenges and benefits to adopting a senior dog,” the site reads.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their happiness over the recent adoption, one person writing, “Thanks for opening your hearts and home to this lovely pair.”

“I love reading this happy ending and seeing those smiles,” another commented.

Per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA), approximately 4.1 million animals are adopted out of shelters every year, a number that includes both dogs and cats.