A dog-walking duo in Skagway, Alaska, is getting a lot of attention thanks to the very cute way they transport their four-legged clients.

The husband and wife who run the business called Mo Mountain Mutts said they did not intend to start the business but it simply grew on its own, Fox 6 reported Tuesday.

“I’ve always wanted a bus for my clients. I started out on my bike, then I had a minivan, then I had a large van. One day in the middle of my route my tire fell off my big van,” Mo Thompson said, adding she asked the community if anyone knew where to find a bigger vehicle and eventually got a bus.

A photo shows some of the pups sitting nicely in their seats inside the vehicle, ready to enjoy the day’s adventure:

“Look at how well-behaved they all are! I want this job after I retire from teaching my high schoolers,” one social media user commented, while another said, “I would luv to drive around picking up dogs. Wish I was your puppy bus driver!!”

The couple, who have a baby son named Vern, showcase how the business operates on their social media pages.

“My husband and I are a really good team so we can balance work and our baby together. This would not be possible if my husband had not joined,” Thompson explained.

Video footage shows one dog, named Jake, receive a “good morning” as he bounds toward the bus and climbs inside. He immediately goes to greet his friends before taking a seat and is then buckled in for the journey.

Another dog is seen lying in the snow while waiting for the bus to arrive:

One video shows the dogs enjoying treats on the bus before running with their friends, digging in the dirt, and rolling around in the snow:

The couple operates the bus all year and Thompson said, “I hope it makes people smile. I also hope that it motivates people to exercise and train their dogs.”