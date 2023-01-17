A unique dog in Middletown, Rhode Island, will spend the rest of his days with a permanent, loving family.

Not long ago, the Potter League for Animals was trying to find a home for Zeus, a four-year-old dog that is German shepherd, husky, and possibly part wolf, WJAR reported Monday.

“Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine,” the league said in a social media post a few weeks ago:

Update: 1/6/2023 Thank you to everyone who has shared far & wide. We have received many applications and will be… Posted by Potter League for Animals on Thursday, January 5, 2023

“He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks. His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there),” the post read, adding he is very affectionate and loves to be snuggled.

At the time, the league noted Zeus was illegal to own in Rhode Island and the surrounding states and asked followers for help in getting him into a loving family, preferably in Vermont or New Jersey.

He was surrendered to the league last month because his owner could not give him the attention he needs to live a healthy life.

Although he suffers from epileptic seizures and needs medication, he is still an excellent companion.

“Please note that we are in the process of DNA testing as it takes weeks to get the results; however, we have confirmation from the previous owner and the breeder that he is in fact 1/3 wolf,” the league’s post continued.

The good news is Zeus is now living with a family in Vermont. His adoptive owner picked him up Saturday and Zeus is excited about living with another dog whose name is Titan.

Video footage shows Zeus with owner, Ron, as league staffers clapped and waved them on their journey home:

Zeus goes home! It happened! Zeus has found his happily ever after! He is headed to his new home in Vermont with his new dad, Ron, and we could not be happier for them. Thank you to everyone who shared Zeus far and wide! We are truly humbled and moved by the support and the love everyone showed Zeus the last few weeks. We've said it before, but to this community that lifts us, that cheers us on, that enriches our lives – thank you. And we promise once the DNA comes back, we will let you all know the results. Happiest of Tails to Zeus! Posted by Potter League for Animals on Saturday, January 14, 2023