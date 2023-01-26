A special dog found alone and wandering in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is back where she belongs, thanks to a kind neighbor.

“We have an incredible update about Lilo to share with you all….her owner has been found!” the McKamey Animal Center announced Wednesday.

“While we can’t share a lot of the details with you yet, we are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness,” the center noted.

We have an incredible update about Lilo to share with you all….her owner has been found! While we can't share a lot… Posted by McKamey Animal Center on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Earlier this week, a neighbor found the dog wandering aimlessly, scooped her up, and took her to staff members at the center, according to News Channel 9.

At the time, she had a touching note attached to her collar that read, “My name is Lilo. Please love me. My Mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her.”

“She really loves me and I’m a great and love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me,” the note said while also imploring the reader to keep her name:

Edit: Lilo’s mom has been located and we are working with the family. Please see our most recent post for further… Posted by McKamey Animal Center on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The center understood why Lilo’s owner had to make such a difficult decision, but wished she had approached them for assistance.

“We’re here to help and we want to see people and their pets stay together, no matter the circumstance,” the center’s post reads.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs make people feel less alone, are good for a person’s heart, and help people cope with stressful situations.

Those who own a dog are also less likely to suffer from depression, per the American Humane website.

In its most recent post, the McKamey Animal Center expressed gratitude to those who advocated for the family involved in the situation.

“We are amazed at the outpouring of support. It truly takes a community, and you all have certainly shown us how powerful ours is – thank you so much,” the post read.

Social media users were quick to offer a helping hand.

“Not only was this sweet pup rescued, but also the entire family. Please let us know what we can do,” one person replied, while another said, “Praise God. I’m going to continue praying to this family to overcome homelessness together.”