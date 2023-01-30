A 15-year-old from Bangladesh who accidentally became locked inside a shipping container while playing hide-and-seek ended up far from home.

When the incident occurred, the boy identified as Fahim was playing with his friends in Chittagong on January 11. However, the teen apparently ventured into a shipping container and fell asleep, Fox 7 reported Monday.

Boy who was playing hide-and-seek found in another country six days later 😳 pic.twitter.com/vNqdZYumLQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 29, 2023

“The container was then shipped to West Port, Malaysia, on a commercial ship. The boy was discovered on Jan. 17,” the outlet said.

Video footage shows the moment officials opened the container. The boy, wearing a hoodie, emerges and appears to be disoriented.

Additional footage shows the child laying on a stretcher, scratching himself. A man wearing a hard hat reaches down and pats his shoulder before officials placed the stretcher inside an ambulance:

According to Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the boy “was the only one found in the container. A police report was lodged and as he was having a fever.”

He added the boy received medical care, and officials are working to repatriate him. Fahim was discovered 2,300 miles from home.

More video footage shows officials questioning the boy as he sat at the door of the shipping container:

Meanwhile, the incident apparently did not show indication of human trafficking, Ismail told Bernama.

“The relevant authorities have investigated the case and their investigations found no elements of human trafficking,” he said.

Human trafficking is defined as an act that involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to get some form of labor or commercial sex act from an individual. Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked across the globe every year, per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Language barriers, fear of their traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement frequently keep victims from seeking help, making human trafficking a hidden crime,” the agency said, adding traffickers look for people who appear to be easy targets.