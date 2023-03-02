Loyola University Chicago’s medical school has dropped requirements for an internship that would have barred white and Asian applicants, following an investigation.

Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine recently removed a portion of an internship application that required applicants to identify as “African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indian/Alaska Native, [and] Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.”

The Diversity in Surgery Visiting Sub-Internship Program was modified after Do No Harm’s Laura L. Morgan filed a discrimination complaint.

The Department of Education told Morgan that they dropped their investigation into the Stritch School of Medicine on February 17th, Morgan explained during an interview with Campus Reform.

Morgan first filed the complaint with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in August of last year on behalf of Do No Harm, an organization that fights back against “medicine based on discriminatory, divisive ideologies.”

Meanwhile, Marcela Sanches-Aguila, a supervisory attorney for the Office of Civil Rights, confirmed that the office was investigating the Stritch School of Medicine in January. Morgan explained that the race-based requirements had been removed from the internship application the following week.

Breitbart News has investigated the health equity movement, which seeks to embed the core tenets of Critical Race Theory into the medical and healthcare fields. One investigation from Breitbart News found that Health Affairs, which describes itself as “the leading journal of health policy thought and research,” hosted a “health equity fellowship” that discriminated against white applicants.

A section titled “application eligibility” had to “identify as American Indian/Alaskan Native, African American/Black, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander, and Hispanic/Latino.”

The movement to embed Critical Race Theory and racial preferences into the medical field has also garnered support from powerful academic institutions, including both Harvard University and Vanderbilt University.

