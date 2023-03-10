VIDEO – Homeowner Spots 11 Foot Alligator in Pool: ‘Florida Living’

Lynn Tosi, a homeowner in Volusia County, Florida, got the surprise of her life Wednesday morning when she discovered an alligator swimming in her pool.

The alligator was approximately 11 feet and five inches long. Facebook images posted by Carlos Tosi show the alligator relaxing at the bottom of the pool.

Florida Living. Lynn woke up to this yesterday. 11’5” over 400lb!!! Posted by Carlos Tosi on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thanks to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the creature has since been removed, WESH reported Friday.

Tosi noted the creature weighed more than 400 pounds. Video footage shows a man leaning near the pool. Moments later, blood was seen in the water:

Posted by Carlos Tosi on Thursday, March 9, 2023

“Did it kill him or sedative?” a person behind the camera asks the man. “Oh no, he’s done,” the man replies, and explained the creature would eventually die.

He then begins dragging the alligator out of the pool. Once the alligator was extracted from the water, images show the workers pulling it up a ramp into a truck bed.

Alligators have made their homes in the state’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for centuries, per the commission’s website.

“In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes, and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict,” the site continued.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, a home inspector named Dean Brown was working on a three-story house in Echo Farms when he came upon something he barely believed in the attic, Fox 35 reported Friday.

“I thought it was a stuffed animal that someone threw up there as a joke. So I just went about my inspection,” he explained.

However, when he saw it was breathing, he realized it was an 8 foot long alligator that opened its eyes when he shined a light on it.

Video footage shows the creature partially hidden, while an image shows someone holding its jaws closed for a picture:

The construction workers at the site did not believe Brown’s story until they went into the attic themselves. It was not long before animal control crews arrived to capture it.

There are reportedly wetlands nearby, and a door may have been left ajar, which allowed the alligator to make itself at home. However, it was still unclear how it found its way into the top of the house.