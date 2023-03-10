VIDEO: Newborn Found Crying in Trash Can at California Gas Station

A newborn was found in a trash can at a gas station in Fullerton, California, on Thursday afternoon and taken to a hospital.

When officials arrived at the scene in the 900 block of W. Orangethorope Avenue that afternoon, they found the approximately 1-hour-old baby crying in the restroom, Fox 11 reported.

According to Sergeant Ryan O’Neil of the Fullerton Police Department, officers located the baby in a trash can. They promptly began life saving measures. Once the fire department responded, they transported the baby to the hospital for treatment.

Right now, the baby is in critical but stable condition, the police department noted in a social media post.

The agency also said the investigation is ongoing: