VIDEO: 10-Year-Old with Toy Pail Helps Rescue Stranded Octopus

A stranded Giant Pacific Octopus at Bay View State Park in Washington recently got some much needed help from an unlikely person.

The creatures are rarely found on tidal flats, and when they are exposed, they are in danger of predators and death, GoSkagit.com reported March 17.

According to Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Environmental Educator Anne England, the tide was on its way out and the creature would not have survived for long.

What probably happened was the tide retreated quickly, but the octopus was slow to move, according to Marine Educator Mira Lutz Castle.

A family visiting the area came upon the octopus in distress and told ranger Brandon Hoekstra about how it was approximately 200 feet away from safety in the water.

Meanwhile, the 10-year-old daughter of the family kept the octopus wet by filling her toy pail with water and pouring it over the creature to keep it wet.

It was possible the animal would not have survived without the child and her family taking swift action and helping get the octopus back where it belongs.

The Giant Pacific Octopus is considered one of the most elusive creatures in the marine animal kingdom, per the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

“They are the largest known species of octopus, and they play an important part in the world’s ecosystem,” the site read. “For generations, tall tales have been passed down about these massive beasts, but they are generally reticent and hide away from humans.”