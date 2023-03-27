Officials: Man Found Dead in Home Crawling with 60 Venomous Snakes

A man was found dead Tuesday at an Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, home surrounded by dozens of venomous snakes.

Although the man had been bitten, officials said that was not the cause of his death, TribLive reported.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined, and his identity has not been made public. However, an autopsy revealed the snake bite on his wrist was an old wound.

Aliquippa Police Sergeant Joshua Gonzalez said it would take a few weeks for the ruling on the cause of death to be reported.

The outlet continued:

At least 60 venomous snakes were included among more than 200 snakes kept in latched enclosures Tuesday in the house at 1325 McMinn St., according to city code enforcement officer Jim Bologna. Bologna was called at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to assist police at the scene after a call to 911 reported an unconscious man in the house.

Among the venomous snakes removed from the house was a venomous lizard and a caiman, an animal related to alligators.

The snakes included a cobra and a pair of black mambas, Bologna said.

Cobras are considered highly venomous. They are found throughout southern Africa, Southern Asia, and the islands of Southeast Asia, per Britannica.

“Bites, particularly from larger species, can be fatal depending on the amount of venom injected. Neurotoxins affect breathing, and although antivenin is effective, it must be administered soon after the bite. Thousands of deaths occur each year in South and Southeast Asia,” the site reads.

The black mamba is known for its large body, quickness, and potent venom, according to Britannica.

“It lives in sub-Saharan Africa and is one of the continent’s most dangerous snakes,” the website says.

Staffers with a pet store called Off the Hook Exotic Pets took the reptiles there. The creatures are being kept there in case of possible court proceedings, TribLive reported.

The family recently moved into the home, where they apparently operate a business selling reptiles.

However, it is against Aliquippa’s city code to keep venomous snakes in the area. The owners could face hefty fines for each of the snakes.

Video shows a group removing items from the home, and one man is seen carrying what appears to be a glass reptile tank, according to CBS Pittsburgh:

The deceased man was found in a bathroom, and the TribLive report noted three other adults and a three-year-old child also live in the house.

Officials with the Beaver County Children & Youth Services visited the scene but did not find any violations at the residence.

“There’s poisonous snakes in there? I don’t like it at all,” neighbor Jeffrey Miller told reporters.